Surprise! This WA Town Is One of America’s Most Charming
Washington state is making headlines again, for its stunning, natural beauty. Recent research shows that people are moving from larger cities to smaller towns.
I can relate. Originally from the Twin Cities, I've also lived in the suburbs of Chicago and in southern California. However, I've lived in many smaller towns, as well. I agree with the generalization that smaller towns are friendlier. This is why I reside in Tri-Cities. I love our community!
So, which Washingtown town makes the list of most charming in America?
Bainbridge Island is the 3rd most charming town in the U.S. Located 10 miles across Elliot Bay from Seattle, Bainbridge Island is #5 on the list of Most Charming Small Towns in North America.
What makes Bainbridge Island so appealing to residents and visitors?
A Haven for Outdoor Enthusiasts: With 20 parks, including the iconic Bloedel Reserve and Fay Bainbridge Park, the Island is ideal for a winter walk or a scenic picnic. These spots offer visitors serene, picturesque landscapes that showcase the Pacific Northwest’s natural charm, even in the chill of December.
Bainbridge Island is known for its art galleries and museums. The Bainbridge Island Museum of Art and the Bainbridge History Museum host seasonal exhibits where visitors can learn about the town's history.
During Christmas, Bainbridge Island transforms into a magical holiday retreat.
Visitors are encouraged to experience a stroll through downtown Winslow, with twinkling lights illuminating boutique shops and restaurants. You'll want to make plans to attend the island's tree lighting ceremony and enjoy Festive Nights and Holiday Lights in celebration of the season.
