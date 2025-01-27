Amazing Rescue: Pups Saved from Underground Pipe in Sunnyside

Teamwork from dozens of people and agencies saw the rescue of several puppies in Eastern Washington.

The Puppies Were Rescued After Falling Down a Pipe Near Sunnyside.

Christina Rader, founder and director of Hope 4 Huskies, received a call about puppies that had fallen down a hole on a farmer's property. That was last Monday, January 20th. In a rescue mission spanning 5 days, 5 puppies were saved in the ordeal.

Washington State Animal Response Team (WASART) Assisted in the Rescue Effort.

WASART-Facebook WASART-Facebook loading...

It's Believed That Someone Released Eight Puppies Outside Earlier This Month.

Sadly, three pups perished in the ordeal, two died inside the pipe, leaving three fighting to stay alive.

Many Volunteers Came to the Rescue of the Puppies Trapped in the Pipe.

WASART-Facebook WASART-Facebook loading...

Two were rescued on Tuesday. The last remaining pup was rescued on Friday night (January 24th). Rader said he was named Mikey, after a worker from Cliff's Septic Service who provided the camera to help in the rescue.

WASART-Facebook WASART-Facebook loading...

The 5 Rescued Puppies Have Been Given Names After Their Life Savers.

Hope 4 Huskies-Facebook Hope 4 Huskies-Facebook loading...

I'm told that Mikey, Claire, Joy, Sarah, and Gabe are all doing ok and are thriving. Christina Rader said, "Their growing and putting on weight. The puppies will be transported to search and rescue foster homes within the next few days."

Get our free mobile app

Rader and Hope 4 Huskies wish to extend their gratitude to Cliff's Septic Service, and the Washington State Animal Response Team (WASART) for their help. Without their services the rescue may have taken longer.

KEEP LOOKING: See What 50 of America's Most 'Pupular' Dog Breeds Look Like as Puppies

Check out these 50 fascinating facts about dogs: Gallery Credit: Linda Lombardi

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured. Gallery Credit: Sabienna Bowman