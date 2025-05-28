You Won’t Believe Washington’s New Cheapest City to Live

When I first moved to Washington state back in 2014, I wasn't quite sure where I wanted to reside. I knew I'd be living in Tri-Cities, but which town? I settled for Kennewick, since that's the town I was working in. After years of living here, I knew I wanted a home in Richland, which is where I currently reside.

This Washington City is Now the Cheapest Place to Live in the State

While Washington's cost of living is higher in larger cities like Seattle and Bellevue, there are budget-friendly options in the state. The real estate site reAlpha has ranked the cheapest cities in the Evergreen state, and the most affordable may come as a surprise.

According to the website BestPlaces, the cost of living for a family in Sunnyside is 17.2% LESS than the national average. A typical home in Sunnyside will cost about $280,800. That's 16.9% LESS expensive than the national average of $338,100. And, what's more surprising, is the average home in Washington is $534,700. So, the average Sunnyside home purchase would be 47.5% LESS.

How Much Is Needed to Live Comfortably in Sunnyside?

For a family to live without struggle, a minimum income of $53,640 would be required to stay in Sunnyside. For a single person, $33,200 is recommended.

While Washington is home to some of the most beautiful towns in America, it's also home to one of the best cities to raise a family.

Rounding out the top 5 of Cheapest Places to Live in Washington:

• #2 Connell

• #3 Grandview

• #4 Moses Lake

• #5 Yakima

