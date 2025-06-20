Happy First Day of Summer!

We're enjoying cooler temperatures on the first day of Summer, it's a bit ironic. But, it's a nice reprieve ahead of the triple digits we all know are coming. Ya'll know why I love summer so much. Yep, longer days mean more horse rides for me and hopefully some summer horse riding camping trips.

It got me thinking about how we usher in this glorious time of year. You know, a lot of folks get a little mixed up about the summer solstice and the equinox. They're not the same thing, even though they both play a big role in our yearly calendar!

Understanding Our Seasonal Markers

Let's clear up some of that cosmic confusion, shall we? When we talk about the summer solstice, we're chatting about the absolute pinnacle of sunlight in the Northern Hemisphere.

Imagine the sun climbing as high as it possibly can in the sky – that's our solstice!

It typically graces us around June 20th or 21st. It's the day we savor the most daylight, perfect for those long, lingering evenings on the patio.

I'm always excited for this official first day of Summer, but also a little sad that it signifies the days getting slightly shorter starting today. Today is the longest day of the year when you consider the amount of 'daylight' we'll have today.

Down in the Southern Hemisphere, it's actually their shortest day, which just goes to show you how our beautiful planet works!

Now, the vernal equinox – sometimes people call it the spring equinox – is a whole different ballgame. This little gem usually pops up around March 20th or 21st, and it's our official welcome to springtime. (Also an exciting day because we survived winter and are looking forward to better weather ahead)

Think of it as nature's perfect balance: day and night are practically twins in length. That's why they call it "equinox," meaning "equal night." It’s when the sun hangs right over the equator, getting ready to spread its warmth and light more evenly across the globe.

So, while both are key players in our Earth's journey around the sun and bring us our lovely seasons, remember this: the solstice is all about that glorious, extended summer daylight, and the equinox is our gentle nudge into the fresh beginnings of spring.

So in our Northern Hemisphere, you have:

I find it all so fascinating. It's magical.

Get out and enjoy your Summer!

