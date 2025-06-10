Hey there movie lovers! This is the time of year I love to go to the movies. I mean, let's face it, we like to get INDOORS with AC when summertime temperatures begin to soar! Some movies just have to be seen on the BIG SCREEN! And, there’s one name on everyone’s lips: Tom Cruise and his latest masterpiece, Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning! If you can't handle the recent heatwave, join everyone else who has flocked to see the new Tom Cruise movie, Final Reckoning, currently airing at Queensgate 12 in Richland.

'The movie has been extremely popular since its first showing," Says Erica Horne from Queensgate 12 in Richland.

I can see why. I love Tom Cruise movies! They're so over the top, right? And pretty 'unbelievable'. I like it that way!

You see the kind of violence that is more out of this world, unbelievable, than very realistic, if that makes sense.

I'm hypersensitive to violence, so if it's really far-fetched and unbelievable, I'm way more at ease with it.

I might get the heebie-jeebies from the extreme heights, though. The movie trailer looks pretty extreme!

You have to admit the Mission Impossible series keeps you on the edge of your seat and coming back for more.

We all know the thrill of watchingTom do his own stunts, and in Final Reckoning, he truly outdoes himself.

I watched a documentary on the making of the film, and he repeats the parachute jumps 15 times or more, just practicing to get it right. And the motorcycle scenes??

My goodness, the sheer intrigue of knowing that’s him up there, not some CGI wizardry, sends shivers down your spine. It’s that raw, authentic daring that just pulls you right in.

Of course, it’s not all high-octane action in theaters these days.

We’ve also got the sweet, family-friendly charm on the big screen, like Lilo & Stitch still winning hearts, and for those of us who like a bit more grit, the John Wick universe expands with Ballerina, says Erica Horne.

So, whether you're looking for an adrenaline rush or a heartwarming tale, our beloved Queensgate 12 has something for everyone.

And let’s be real, nothing beats sinking into those unbelievably comfortable seats and putting your feet up with a giant bucket of their amazing popcorn when it's 100 degrees outside!

I'll see you at the movies! Check out the Trailer!

