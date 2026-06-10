Pasco Police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman wanted in connection to shipping narcotics.

Pasco Police via Facebook Pasco Police via Facebook loading...

According to Pasco Police, the woman entered a business to ship the stuffed bear to a city in Oregon. She requested the fastest serviv=ce with the fwest stops and transfers. She paid to have the stuffed bear shipped and left the business.

Something Was Found Stuffed Inside the Bear

Pasco Police via Facebook Pasco Police via Facebook loading...

As an employee was packing the bear, they noticed a defect. The employee uncovered a suspicious baggie with questionable contents.

Read More: Mark Your Calendars for Pasco Aquatic Center's Big Reveal

Police were called, and and Office Garza requested a K9 trained to detect narcotics. His suspicions were correct. K9 Jak was brought in, and agreed. The bear smelled funny and was entered into evidence for narcotics.

Police attempted to contact the bear's owner to talk with her. However, she's not answering.

Pasco Police via Facebook Pasco Police via Facebook loading...

Do you recognize the woman? Police would love to have a chat with her about her illegal shipment. If you have any information, please call 509-628-0333.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)