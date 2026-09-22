Photo by Pixel Shot on Unsplash School crossing warning sign with children silhouettes

A Sunnyside High School student is recovering after being hit by a car.

Sunnyside Police are reminding motorists to slow down. On Monday, just before 8 am, Sunnyside Police were dispatched to a vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision.

The Incident Happened in Front of Sunnyside High School

Just before 8 am, a 15-year-old sunnyside High School student was crossing East Edison Avenue in the 1800 block when she was struck by a vehicle exiting the parking lot of Sunnyside High School. According to Sunnyside Police:

The student sustained an injury to her leg and was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

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Police Remind Drivers and Students to Use Extra Caution in School Zones

Particularly during busy arrival and dismissal times at school, pedestrians and drivers are urged to exercise extra caution and awareness of their surroundings.

The Speed Limit in a Marked School Zone is 20-mph

The 20-mph speed limit applies when passing a marked school or playground crosswalk, extending 300 feet in either direction.

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Speeding in school zones carry automatic doubled fines. Judges can't lower the fine or allow you to take a defensive driving class to avoid the full penalty. The doubled fine applies automatically.

2023 Best Looking State Patrol Cars In (Almost) Every State For the past 10 years, the American Association of State Troopers has held a contest to determine which state has the best looking patrol cruiser. Nearly every state police agency submits their best photo of their sharpest patrol vehicle a chance to win the coveted cover photo on the association's annual calendar. From cop cars rushing through blizzards to vehicles on the Grand Ole Opry stage, here are this 2023's nominees. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll