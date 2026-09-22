Sunnyside High Student Injured After Being Hit by Vehicle in Parking Lot
A Sunnyside High School student is recovering after being hit by a car.
Sunnyside Police are reminding motorists to slow down. On Monday, just before 8 am, Sunnyside Police were dispatched to a vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision.
The Incident Happened in Front of Sunnyside High School
Just before 8 am, a 15-year-old sunnyside High School student was crossing East Edison Avenue in the 1800 block when she was struck by a vehicle exiting the parking lot of Sunnyside High School. According to Sunnyside Police:
The student sustained an injury to her leg and was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.
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Police Remind Drivers and Students to Use Extra Caution in School Zones
Particularly during busy arrival and dismissal times at school, pedestrians and drivers are urged to exercise extra caution and awareness of their surroundings.
The Speed Limit in a Marked School Zone is 20-mph
The 20-mph speed limit applies when passing a marked school or playground crosswalk, extending 300 feet in either direction.
Speeding in school zones carry automatic doubled fines. Judges can't lower the fine or allow you to take a defensive driving class to avoid the full penalty. The doubled fine applies automatically.
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