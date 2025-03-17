Studded Tires Need to Be Removed When in Washington State?

The Deadline is coming for folks to remove their studded tires in Washington State. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), they must be removed by the end of the day on Monday, March 31st.

As on Tuesday, April 1st, If You're Driving With Studded Tires, You May Be Fined $137.

Studded tires are legal in Washington from Nov. 1 to March 31. There is no individual exception or "out of state waiver" to the studded tire dates. Tickets could be issued by the Washington State Patrol as soon as April 1. WSDOT does not issue tickets. Washington and Oregon share the same March 31 removal deadline, but other states may have different rules. All drivers—including visitors—must follow Washington's motor vehicle laws while in the state.

Canva Canva loading...

WSDOT Encourages Travelers to Plan Ahead to Make the Necessary Changes.

Automotive centers are expected to be busy this last weeken in March. However, WSDOT does have authority to extend the dealine should circumstances call for it.

Studded Tires Should Only Be Used for Driving on Snow or Ice.

"Studded tires cause between $20 million to $29 million in damage to Washington's state-owned roads each winter, in addition to damaging city and county roads," said WSDOT Maintenance Operations Manager James Morin. "There are many alternative traction options available. We encourage drivers to consider non-stud, winter-tread tires, which provide excellent traction without the road damage caused by metal studs."

Get our free mobile app

Studded Tires Must Be Removed by the End of the Day, Monday, March 31st.

Canva Canva loading...

If you're caught driving anytime after March 31st with studded tires, you could receive a potential $137 fine.

30 Amazing Photos Of Washington State Passes Snowed In Check out 30 photos of Washington State passes snowed in Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

5 of Washington State’s Most Deadly Roads Are Close to Tri-Cities 5 of Washington State's deadliest roads should have drivers take caution when driving them. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals