If you like to stargaze, then you're in for a treat this week. There's only one catch. Instead of staying up late, you'll have to get up early. Really early.

Each year in June, the Arietids meteor shower brings an incredible light show to the early morning skies. The show is underway now, but the peak of the Arietids showers is June 5 through June 7.

What’s cool about the Arietids is that they could present up to 200 meteors each hour and there's a possibility of massive fireballs.

What’s the best time to view the Arietids Meteor Shower in Tri-Cities, Washington?

Yes, the Arietids can produce up to 200 meteors per hour, but most of that is during daylight hours, so if you want to get a glimpse of the activity, you’ll have to be at your planned viewing spot and seated your lawn chair by 4:00 AM. This will give you about 45 minutes of viewing time and about 30-50 meteors per hour.

Where is the best place to view the Arietids Meteor Shower near Tri-Cities, Washington?

If your backyard is dark enough, that could work, but keep in mind, any light coming from street lamps or the neighbor's motion detector will diminish your experience. I recommend you take a trip out of the city limits, and here are a few ideas for you:

In Tri-Cities, sunrise this week is just before 5:00 AM, so your viewing window begins around 4:00 AM. I recommend you prepare the night before and set your alarm for 3:45 AM. Then head out of town, and let the cosmos do its thing. Make sure to bring a reclining chair, a blanket, and your thermos of coffee. And, yes, there is a chance you could get skunked, but on the positive side, you won’t be late for work!

