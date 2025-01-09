Urgent Storm Warning: 12 Inches of Snowfall in Washington State

Just when you thought we've had enough, Mother Nature packs another punch to the PNW.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 6 am Friday to 6 am Saturday. Washingtonians can expect another 8" to 12" for the West Slopes of the North Central Cascades and Passes (Above elevatons greater than 2500 ft).

Snowfall may be heavy at times and amounts may be more than a foot.

NWS Spokane-Facebook

Key areas affected include:

• Snoqualmie Pass

• Baring

• Stevens Pass

• Index

• Darrington

• Skykomish

Travel is expected to be extremely hazardous and snow will be heavy at times.

NWS Pendleton

If you don't have to drive, you're advised NOT to. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Roads may become impassable. Motorists are urged to slow down and use caution. Power outages are possible due to heavy snow on power lines and trees.

Motorists are urged to carry chains. You may receive a fine for NOT having chains.

• Studded tires are NOT acceptable for state requirements. If chains are required, they must be installed on top of studded tires.

• The fine for not having chains when required is $500.

Motorists should carry a basic winter survival kit in their vehicle to include:

• First aid kit

• Flashlight and batteries

• Ice scraper and snow brush

• Cell phone charger

• Boots, gloves, warm clothing

• Blanket or sleeping bag

• Jumper cables

• Water and snacks

Check road conditions before you leave. In Washington motorists can check WSDOT real-time travel data. In Oregon, travelers can visit Tripcheck.

