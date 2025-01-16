Stomach Bug Epidemic In WA – What You Need To Know

Norovirus cases are skyrocketing in Washington and all across the nation. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention the highly contagious stomach bug is surging this winter.

In December 2024, the FDA issued an urgent recall of clams and oysters for consumers in Washington and Oregon to avoid the shellfish harvested from the Pickering Passage growing area by Rudy's Shellfish. Another alert was issued on January 2nd, advising consumers to avoid oysters harvested from Hammersley Inlet due to potential norovirus contamination.

Norovirus is a highly contagious stomach bug that causes:

• Nausea

• Vomiting

• Diarrhea

• Dizziness and unusual sleepiness in children

• In some cases, it can cause fever, headache and body aches.

Symptoms can come on suddenly and dramatically. Symptoms generally stop after one to three days.

What you should know about norovirus:

• Novirus can spread through contaminated food, water, or surfaces.

• It's often found in schools, long-term care facilities, and cruise ships.

• Norovirus can lead to dehydration.

• Immunity to norovirus only lasts a couple of years

• People with norovirus are contagious from the moment they begin feeling sick to anywhere from 3 days to 2 weeks after they have recovered.

How can you prevent spreading norovirus?

• Wash you hands often.

• Wash cutting boards and counters.

• Wash fruits and vegetables.

• Cook shellfish thoroughly.

• Stay home when sick.

• Avoid preparing food for others when you're sick, and for two days after symptoms stop.

There is NO vaccine to prevent norovirus. Most people get better within 1 to 2 days.

