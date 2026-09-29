It never ceases to amaze me how valuable our police K9 officers are. All police officers keep us safe.

On Monday morning, deputies working at the Gorge received a report of a female stealing a pickup from one of the parking areas.

A Moses Lake Police Officer Came Upon the Woman Exiting the Pickup

As the officer called out to the woman, she flipped him off and took off running toward a residence. The woman got a head start on the officer due to a canal separating the officer from the female suspect.

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The Female Suspect Is Accused of Breaking Into a Trailer

Grant County Sheriff's deputies found the woman hiding in a trailer on the property. Deputies ordered the woman to exit the trailer. The woman again responded by flipping off the officers. She continued hiding in the trailer.

Moses Lake Police Officer Zook Arrived with K9 Rex

At this point, Officer Zook let the K9 do his job. Without hesitation, Rex entered the trailer and helped officers take 41-year-old Sarah Poole into custody.

The Suspect Was Injured by the Police K9

Poole was treated for minor injuries due to a dog bite. According to Moses Lake Police, she was booked into the Grant County Jail for several charges, including:

• Theft of a Motor Vehicle

• Attempted Residential Burglary

• Vehicle Prowl Second-Degree

• Resisting Arrest

• Criminal Trespass First-Degree

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