The Heceta Head Lighthouse has a long history of safely guiding ships from hazards along the Oregon coastline near Florence, but the lighthouse and the cliffs surrounding it are also known for two supernatural legends.

What is the legend of the Animal People at Heceta Head, Oregon?

The legend of the Animal People of Heceta Head, Oregon, has been passed down through generations. Long before settlers arrived to the area, Native American tribes spoke of the Animal People – creatures that were human and beast – donning human bodies with the heads of animals---wolves, owls, and bears that ruled the sea and land.

According to the tribes, these creatures built a massive stone wall (the cliffs of Heceta Head) in one night and they believed the wall was meant to keep an evil entity at bay. The tribes passed on eerie stories of disappearances of people who dared approach the cliff.

Over the years, many visitors have claimed to hear the howls of wolves or the flapping of giant wings in the dark - leading some to believe the Animal People are still watching and guarding what’s behind the cliff.

Is the Heceta Head Lighthouse Bed & Breakfast Haunted?

Since 1892, the Heceta Lighthouse has been known for being a beacon of hope for ships sailing through fog on Oregon’s coast. But there’s another story that has captured the imagination of visitors to the now bed & breakfast. A story of a mother’s sorrow that some say continues to this day with a haunting in the lighthouse.

In 1894 the lighthouse was home to the small family of a lighthouse keeper. They had a young daughter who reportedly wondered off by herself and drowned. The wife, known as Rue, was so distraught she took her own life. Peace never came for Rue and since the 1950s visitors have reported feeling a presence, hearing sobs in the night, seeing objects move, and a pale figure in the halls. Rue is known to haunt the assistant lighthouse keeper quarters the most – you can book a stay in that room or choose another, learn more about the lighthouse and the bed and breakfast here.

