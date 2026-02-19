Imagine driving on a highway at more than 55 mph when an object flies through your windshield. What happens?

You pull over. Catch your breath. Calm down, and call authorities.

Years ago, I had a somewhat similar experience. Although, it wasn't the hood of an automobile that came through my windshield. I just got on a freeway in southern California with my husband, when a large piece of wood flew off an OVERSIZED load.

I Didn't Even See the Large Wood Piece Hit the Windshield

I did, however, feel the nerves in my body go haywire. What an unbelievable scary range of emotions. I wanted to follow the vehicle that almost killed me. No. I pulled over, and called 911.

To this day, I will NEVER follow any uncovered truck or trailer. I try my best to stay alert of what's ahead of me and around me on the road. I'm so glad the Jeep driver is ok.

