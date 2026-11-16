Just a case of the Mondays brought traffic to a stand still on State Route 16 this morning.

Washington State Patrol is reminding drivers to check fluid levels routinely, to avoid mishaps on the roadway. One mototist found this out the hard way on Monday morning. The driver was traveling westbound on State Route 16, east of Mullenix when their vehicle caught fire. The driver was able to pull over to the side of the road. Upon arrival, fire crews found the vehicle ablaze.

Washington State Patrol troopers and crews with South Kitsap Fire and Rescue responded at the scene to put the vehicle fire out. The right lane was blocked temporarily as emergency personnel completed the cleanup operation.

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Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Washington State Patrol reminds motorists to exercise caution when passing accident and construction scenes. And for drivers:

Check Your Coolant and Fluid Levels Regularly

Check for any early signs of leaks or extreme wear. It's a good idea to monitor your engine's temperature gauge while driving. Preventative measures will keep you safe on your commute.

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