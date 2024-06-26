Spectacular Views at the Stargazer Dome at Mt. Rainier

When I saw this place available to stay at I knew I had to share it!

I'm always looking for the next vacation I can afford, and this one is definitely in my price range. I've been to Mount Rainier once, and I knew I would return in warmer weather. And, what a fantastic place I found on Airbnb! The listing simply states:

Stargazer Dome at Mt. Rainier. Views+ Games+Glamp

Located in Mineral, Washington, it's a one-of-a kind retreat on the working Wildlin Farm nestled in Washington's pristine wilderness. The dome comes with all modern amenities and comforts of home.

Experience the wonder of the night sky like never before in this serene and secluded setting - your perfect place to unwind and reconnect with nature.

Jaw-dropping views of Mt. Rainier start at our gate and continue throughout most of the property, while the surrounding valley and foothills provide miles of views without structures or light pollution. Stargazing here is truly incredible, whether you enjoy it from the hay fields, or the deck chairs by the fire pit, or from bed snuggled beneath the blankets.

At $367 per night, the one bedroom, one bath property also has a game room, firepit, with fabulous mountain views all around. It is a working farm, so you may see people on the team working on the property during your stay. They'll be sure to give you plenty of space. Feel free to say hello if you'd like to learn more about the property. They're happy to be at your service. Book this dome-home here.

