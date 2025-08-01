When I saw the headline, originally, I thought, "No way." But, when I saw a friend reporting the news on her Facebook, in Seattle, I knew it was true. Starbucks is closing their take-out only "Starbucks Pick-Up" stores. These locations are exclusively mobile orders through the Starbucks app. Primarily based in urban centers, hospitals and airports, these locations were designed for convenience.

Since 2019, Starbucks Has Opened 96 Pick-Up Locations Nationwide

CEO Brian Niccol says the pick-up locations "lack warmth and human connection" that defines the Starbucks brand. According to Niccol, the "Back to Starbucks" plan is working.

We’re transforming how we operate — starting with our Green Apron Service model, which is our biggest investment ever in the customer experience. It’s a new operating foundation that brings speed, craft, and connection to every coffeehouse. It’s enabled by smarter staffing, advanced order sequencing, and clear service standards. It’s already driving faster service, stronger sales, and a better customer experience — and next month, it rolls out nationwide. We’re also uplifting our coffeehouses — bringing back seats, warmth, and texture. And we’re building the coffeehouse of the future — with a 30% lower cost to build, a better customer experience, and designed to fuel our growth.

The company plans to close or convert approximately 80 to 90 of these mobile order only locations. They hope to accomplish this project throughout 2026. (See closure list)

Starbucks Plans to Roll Out Some New Items for 2026, Which Include:

• Protein cold foam — a breakthrough modifier with 15 grams of protein.

• A reimagined artisanal baked case and a bold new 1971 dark roast.

• Tests of new coconut water-based beverages, gluten-free and high-protein food, and customizable energy drinks.

• A new Starbucks app, enhanced Mobile & Order & Pay, and a refreshed Rewards program to deepen loyalty and engagement.

