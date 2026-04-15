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Motorists need to be aware of more construction in Richland.

Traffic will be impacted in the area of SR 240 (Bypass Highway) and Aaron Drive through early May for intersection improvements. The City of Richland is encouraging drivers to plan ahead and travel with caution in the area.

Drivers Experience Long Backups at the Traffic Light Intersection

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Currently, SR 240 requires traffic to go through the traffic light at the Aaron Drive intersection, whether or not a vehicle is turning onto Aaron Drive or proceeding to I-182. This causes traffic to back up onto SR 240 as vehicles wait for the traffic light to cycle. This backup is especially long on southbound SR 240 during the evening rush hour.

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The work is scheduled during daytime Monday through Thursday from 6 am to 8 pm, and on Frday from 6 am to 3 pm.

Motorists Should Plan Ahead and Allow Extra Commuting Time

• Minor shoulder and lane closures on eastbound and westbound SR 240, Aaron Drive, and the off-ramp of I-182

• Brief, intermittent traffic delays

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The improvements to the SR 240 and Aaron Drive intersection will make travel safer, and more accessible for all users. According to the City of Richland, the project upgrades include:

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• A new eastbound bypass, a grade-separated bypass, will allow drivers heading to I-182 to travel smoothly without having to stop at the Aaron Drive intersection. • Roundabout replacement: the existing traffic signal at Aaron Drive will be replaced with a roundabout that will help with the flow of traffic. • A shared-used path will create a safer connection for people walking and biking between central Richand and the Yakima River trails.

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