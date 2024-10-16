Squeeze in One More Hike Before Winter: The Twin Pillars of Oregon

The Twin Pillars hike in Oregon is a scenic trail in the Mill Creek Wilderness area of the Ochoco National Forest. This hike is well-known for its unique rock formations, known as the Twin Pillars, which are towering volcanic spires. The hike offers amazing views of the surrounding forest, open meadows, and rugged cliffs.

Things to consider before starting the Twin Pillars hike:

Distance : The full round trip is about 12 miles out and back, depending on the starting point, but there are shorter variations if you're not up for the entire length.

: The full round trip is about 12 miles out and back, depending on the starting point, but there are shorter variations if you're not up for the entire length. Difficulty : Moderate to challenging, mainly due to the distance and some elevation gain.

: Moderate to challenging, mainly due to the distance and some elevation gain. Elevation Gain : Approximately 1,600 feet over the course of the hike.

: Approximately 1,600 feet over the course of the hike. Trailhead : The most common starting point is at the Wildcat Trailhead. There are other trailheads (Twin Pillars South & North Trailheads) depending on the route you choose.

: The most common starting point is at the Wildcat Trailhead. There are other trailheads (Twin Pillars South & North Trailheads) depending on the route you choose. Scenery: The hike traverses through beautiful ponderosa pine forests, open meadows, and areas that were burned in past wildfires, giving a unique view of both lush and recovering landscapes. The highlight is, of course, the Twin Pillars themselves—tall columns of volcanic ash that have resisted erosion over time.

What to Expect on the Twin Pillars Trail:

The trail is relatively quiet and not as crowded as more popular hikes in Oregon, offering solitude and a chance to immerse yourself in nature.

The best time to hike is typically from late spring through fall, but always check local conditions, as snow or fallen trees can sometimes block parts of the trail earlier in the year.

Wildlife sightings are common, and you may encounter deer, elk, bear (carry spray), and various bird species.

This hike is perfect for those seeking a longer day hike with rewarding views in a less-traveled area of Oregon. Check out the video from the Mountain Hiking Holidays YouTube channel.

