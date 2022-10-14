Prove YOU Have the Spookiest Tri-Cities Halloween Decorations

I am looking for the spookiest Halloween decorations in all of Tri-Cities Washington. If you think you know who it is, then prove it!

Do You Have the Spookiest Halloween Decorations in All of Tri-Cities?

If YOU are this person, you start planning for next Halloween the second this year is over. I know people that love Halloween way more than any holiday of the year and they go crazy with decorations and it completely consumes them during the month of October. Does this sound like you or someone you know? Then read on.

How to Prove YOU Have the Best Decorations in Tri-Cities

If you think I am talking about YOU, then send me some pictures of your decorations and prove it. You have a few different ways. First just email me at aj.brewster@townsquaremedia.com or you can just send me the pictures with your station app. If you click the main menu you will see "Submit phot/video". Just follow the directions, it is easy. The email option will be easier, and you can also include a short paragraph explaining why you deserve it! So, what do you win if your crowned "Spookiest in Tri-Cities?"

What Do YOU Win for Being Spookiest Halloween Decorations in Tri-Cities?

Well, you win bragging rights! LOL, I am a poor Dj that can't afford to give you a prize but knowing you're the champion should be enough. I will publish the entries before Halloween you can brag to all your friends about how you have the "Spookiest Halloween Decorations in Tri-Cities. Remember, just email me at aj.brewster@townsquaremedia.com to enter! Good luck!

