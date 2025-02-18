Sad News: One of Spokane’s Most Popular Restaurants Is Closing
One of Spokane's Finest Restaurants is Closing Soon.
Located near Rockwell and Division Street, the popular Peking North has been a Spokane favorite for almost 50 years. Known for its homestyle menu, and the lively bar, featuring karaoke, the owners have decided it's time to retire.
Peking North Recently Made the Closing Announcement on Facebook.
Hello friends! We need to pass on some information to those that do not know yet. Peking North has been a Spokane staple for almost 50 years. From our restaurant with its amazing Homestyle Menu, to our bar and karaoke, it seems everyone has visited us at least once or twice. While we are still currently going strong, we wanted to share the news with our community, that the building has been sold. Our last day of business is March 31st.
The Peking North Menu Features a Variety of Favorites for Every Taste.
From savory chow mein to flavorful lo mein, and delicious noodles. There are several options to choose from, including pork, beef, chicken, and seafood. Whether you're wanting a quick bite or a full meal, Peking North 0ffers something to please every palate.
Please come and give us all some love while you still can. Thank you everyone for an incredible place that many of us have called home for so many years. We will miss it deeply. We hope to see you.
Customers are invited to visit before they close. March 31st is their last day.
