Sad News: One of Spokane’s Most Popular Restaurants Is Closing

One of Spokane's Finest Restaurants is Closing Soon.

Located near Rockwell and Division Street, the popular Peking North has been a Spokane favorite for almost 50 years. Known for its homestyle menu, and the lively bar, featuring karaoke, the owners have decided it's time to retire.

Peking North-Facebook Peking North-Facebook loading...

Peking North Recently Made the Closing Announcement on Facebook.

Hello friends! We need to pass on some information to those that do not know yet. Peking North has been a Spokane staple for almost 50 years. From our restaurant with its amazing Homestyle Menu, to our bar and karaoke, it seems everyone has visited us at least once or twice. While we are still currently going strong, we wanted to share the news with our community, that the building has been sold. Our last day of business is March 31st.

The Peking North Menu Features a Variety of Favorites for Every Taste.

Canva Canva loading...

From savory chow mein to flavorful lo mein, and delicious noodles. There are several options to choose from, including pork, beef, chicken, and seafood. Whether you're wanting a quick bite or a full meal, Peking North 0ffers something to please every palate.

Please come and give us all some love while you still can. Thank you everyone for an incredible place that many of us have called home for so many years. We will miss it deeply. We hope to see you.

Get our free mobile app

Peking North-Facebook Peking North-Facebook loading...

Customers are invited to visit before they close. March 31st is their last day.

7 Best Chinese Restaurants in Tri-Cities, WA We've done the research, see if you agree. Have you visited any of these restaurants? What's your favorite go-to dish? My friends love the egg rolls at Shang Hai in Kennewick. Have we left anyone out? Are these truly the BEST Chinese restaurants in our area? Chime in and let us know where you go for great Chinese food.🥢 Gallery Credit: Patti Banner

LOOK: The top burger restaurant chains in America Stacker gathered YouGov Ratings to rank the top 20 burger restaurant chains in America, according to customers in the third quarter of 2024. Gallery Credit: Stacker