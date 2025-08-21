Public health officials in spokane County have confirmed a measles infection in Spokane County.

According to the Spokane Regional Health District, a case of measles has been confirmed in a Kootenai County child who may have exposed others.

Most people Have Immunity to Measles Through Vaccination.

The risk to the general public is low. However, before being diagnosed, the infected person visited several areas within Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Children's Hospital. Anyone who was at the following locations during the times listed below was possibly exposed to measles:

• Tuesday, Aug. 12, 11:14 a.m.-5:27 p.m., Providence Sacred Heart Pediatric and Adult Emergency Departments

• Wednesday, Aug. 13, 6:02 p.m.-12:54 a.m., Providence Sacred Heart Pediatric and Adult Emergency Departments

• Friday, Aug. 15, 9:30 a.m.-8:27 p.m., Providence Sacred Heart Pediatric Oncology & Hematology Specialty Clinic

The Spokane Regional Health District Urges Parents to Check Vaccination Status.

Check your children's and your own vaccination status to verify you are up-to-date with the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine.

If you or your children experience symptoms of measles, (high fever, cough, runny nose, rash, red eyes), and believe you may have been exposed, contact a health care provider ASAP.

“Measures can be taken to prevent this disease,” said Dr. Francisco Velázquez, SRHD health officer. “Measles is a serious contagious disease, and the message is absolutely critical that if you or your child is not vaccinated, you need to get vaccinated.”

The virus spreads when an infected person breathes, sneezes, coughs, or taks. You can catch measles just by being in the same room with a person infected with measles. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

If one person has it, up to 9 out of 10 people nearby will become infected if they are not protected.

