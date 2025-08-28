Spokane County Sheriff's Office-Facebook Spokane County Sheriff's Office-Facebook loading...

Several law enforcement agencies worked together to get dangerous criminals off the streets and into custody.

Operation Rolling Thunder Resulted in the Arrests of 55 Wanted Fugitives.

The multi-law enforcement agency criminal sweep took place from August 11th through the 15th. Led by the U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force (PNVOTF), the objective was to arrest outstanding violent fugitives and repeat offenders.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office, Spokane Valley Police Department, along with numerous state and federal agencies assisted in the investigation to take wanted criminals off the streets of Spokane County and the City of Spokane Valley. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office:

The removal of this high number of violent fugitives and repeat offenders from our community undoubtedly will have an immediate and measurable impact on community safety.

55 fugitives were arrested, clearing 51 Felony Warrants (29 violent felonies), and 38 Misdemeanor Warrants.

The Fugitives Taken Into Custody Were Wanted on a Variety of Charges.

Some of the crimes these wanted fugitives had active warrants for included homicide, kidnapping, sexual abuse of a child, assault, attempting to elude, burglary, child abuse, domestic violence, failure to register as a sex offender, felon in possession of a firearm, and stalking.

Multiple Agencies Participating in Operation Rolling Thunder Include:

• Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF)

• Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI)

• Homeland Security Investigations

• U.S. Border Patrol

• Washington State Patrol

• Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office

• Washington State Department of Corrections

More information about Operation Rolling Thunder arrests and charges can be found here.

