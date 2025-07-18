Seattle's iconic 'Spite House' recently found a buyer. The property in Montlake sold for $745,000. The house is famous for its "spiteful" backstory.

The Home Was Built in 1925 by a Scorned Woman Seeking Revenge Against Her Ex.

In a bitter divorce, instead of selling and dividing their home, the couple split the lot. The woman was awarded a 3,090 square foot part of the yard, while her ex got to keep the house. And, so, the woman decided to build her spite house to block the man's view.

READ MORE: Surprising Secrets of Squatters' Rights in Washington State

According to Realtor.com, There's Another Version of the Story That Suggests:

The dwelling was built by a landowner who wanted to get revenge on a neighbor who made an "insultingly low" offer on the land where the home sits. Either way, the property has earned quite a reputation over the years, having first been sold in 1983 for $50,000.

The Seattle Spite House Was For Listed for Sale by Zillow at One Time

Recently, the Home was Listed in May for $799,000 and Sold for $745,000 in June.

The two-bedroom, two bath pie-shaped house measures about 15 feet at its widest and 55 inches at its narrowest. The home has undergone renovations, where its once-yellow exterior was transformed to an elegant blue-gray hue. The recent listing boasted:

"New roof, new paint, a new water heater, and an updated kitchen. Bright main floor offers a living room, bedroom, bath, and kitchen. The lower level has a family room, bedroom, laundry, bath, and separate entrance, ideal for guests, Airbnb, or an ADU."

Get our free mobile app

You can view Seattle's Spite House in its entirety below.

LOOK: The priciest home for sale in every U.S. state From vast expanses to explore in the West to "cozy" beach retreats in the East, get ready to be dazzled by the opulence of the most luxurious real estate across all 50 states. We've ranked them from the least expensive (a bargain at $3,095,000!) to the most expensive. Simply tap or click on the photo to see more of each home, or if you're feeling extravagant, book a viewing. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz