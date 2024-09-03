New Spirit Halloween Store Opening Soon in Richland

Halloween is just days away, and it's getting downright spooky in Richland!

The former Albertson's store at 1320 Lee Boulevard will now be home to a new Spirit Halloween store. I saw a Richland Residents Facebook post earlier on Tuesday and had to get the details. So, I stopped by. Of course, what I saw was much the same on the outside. And, no mention of what's happening on the inside.

A couple of years ago, we asked what you would like to see in the abandoned building? We heard everything from Trader Joe's, to an indoor dog park. Never could we imagine a Spirit Halloween location. How exciting! I spoke with employee Jennifer Hawkins about details of the new store. She told me they literally build the store from scratch with a lot of teamwork.

When Will The New Spirit Halloween Location Open To The Public?

Spirit Halloween on Lee Boulevard is planning to open its doors THIS Sunday, September 8th at 11 am. The store is operating on a seasonal schedule and will remain open through November 2nd.

What's Hot For Halloween Costumes This Year?

Hawkins says, "Deadpool is a big one, definitely. And it's always the usual generics. Witches and pirates are always good." After checking out Spirit Halloween's Facebook, it seems Beetlejuice may be hot, too.

What Are Spirit Halloween's Hours?

Hawkins told me hour should be from 9 am till 10 pm Monday through Saturday. Sunday hours are from 11 am to 7 pm. There are two Kennewick Spirit Halloween stores. One is at Columbia Center, in the former Toys Are Us store, and the other is at 7411 West Canal Drive, in the former Tuesday Morning store. You can find more information and locations online at www.spirithalloween.com

