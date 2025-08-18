Hold on, what are the odds? A woman was arrested Monday morning in Kennewick for speeding. And, she told Police that she was on her way to court, to pay for a previous speeding ticket.

How Fast Was the Woman going? See for Yoursef!

You can't make this stuff up. According to the Kennewick Police Department Facebook page:

This morning just after 9 a.m., one of our Traffic Unit Motor Officers was traveling eastbound on Canal Drive near Fisher Street when they observed a sedan traveling toward them, illegally passing another vehicle in the oncoming lane. Radar showed the vehicle was traveling 74 mph in a 35 mph zone.

The Woman Was Arrested and Booked Into Jail for Reckless Driving.

This time the 21-year old driver was given more than a speeding citation. She was again cited for operating a vehicle without insurance, and for driving without a valid license. Kennewick Police urge motorists to obey the rules of the road.

Driving at these excessive speeds—especially while passing in oncoming lanes—creates extreme risk not only to the driver but to every person on the roadway. According to national traffic safety studies, repeat offenders are disproportionately involved in serious and fatal crashes, and high-risk driving behaviors like speeding more than double the likelihood of a crash.

Please slow down, and drive responsibly.

