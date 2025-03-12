Spay-ghetti-No-Balls Dinner to Benefit Mighty Meow Kitten Rescue

Mighty Meow Kitten Rescue is announcing their first-ever Spay-ghetti and NO Balls Fundraiser Dinner on Saturday, April 12th. The dinner will be held at the Eagles Lodge in Kennewick from 5:30 pm to 9 pm at 115 North Fruitland Street, in Kennewick, WA 99336.

Canva Canva loading...

In addition to a wonderful spaghetti dinner, two eatballs can be urchased for an additional $5. Catering is donated by Pacific Pasta and Grill.

Mighty Meow Kitten Rescue embodies compassion and warmth, offering a sanctuary for neonatal orphaned kittens to recover, grow, and thrive. Concentrating on the tiniest, the rescue focuses on kittens under four weeks old (or one pound) requiring delicate care and nourishment. Placing their needs above all, the dedicated fosters strive to find homes for them swiftly, encouraging a beautiful bond between each kitten and its new forever family.

Whatever you can do to help kittens get to their homes is appreciated, please call 509-845-4081 to purchase tickets to the spay-ghetti-and NO Balls Fundraiser dinner. Learn more about the fundraiser, ask questions about becoming a foster, and ask about donating to this amazing cause.

Get our free mobile app

About Mighty Meow Kitten Rescue

Mighty Meow Kitten Rescue embodies compassion and warmth, offering a sanctuary for neonatal orphaned kittens to recover, grow, and thrive. Concentrating on the tiniest, the rescue focuses on kittens under four weeks old (or one pound) requiring delicate care and nourishment. Placing their needs above all, the dedicated fosters strive to find homes for them swiftly, encouraging a beautiful bond between each kitten and its new forever family.

Join Us For the Big Meal on Saturday, April 12th, at the Kennewick Eagles Club.

Eagles Lodge 2485

115 North Fruitland Street

Kennewick, WA 99336

LOOK: What are the most distinctive baby names in each state? Spokeo used data from the Social Security Administration to find the most unique baby names in every state across the country as of 2023. Gallery Credit: Stacker