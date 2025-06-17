I don't know if this is much of a surprise, but...did you know the MOST iconic landmark in Washington state is the Space Needle in Seattle? It is known as the most recognizable feature of Seattle.

Located in the Lower Queen Anne neighborhood, the Space Needle was built in the Seattle Center for the 1962 World's Fair, whose theme was "The Age of Space." At a cost of $4.5 million, it took 400 days to build, and thus became called the "400-day wonder."

According to spaceneedle.com, it's one of the most photographed and recognized structures in the world.

The tower’s 520’ saucer-shaped “top house” offers visitors Seattle’s only 360-degree indoor and outdoor panoramic views of downtown, Mount Rainier, Puget Sound, and the Cascades and Olympic mountain ranges.

Since 1982, New Year's Eve at the Needle Firework Show Happens Every Year.

Crews transform the Space Needle from top to bottom into the most massive fireworks show. The spectacular show id broadcasted regionally and internationally. Celebrating New Year's Eve at the Needle is definitely on my bucket list.

Space Needle Seattle Seahawks Fun Fact

In 2013 during Super Bowl XLVIII, the Space Needle shot off fireworks after every Seattle Seahawks touchdown. It got to the point where the pyrotechnic team had to ration them so that there would be enough for the end of the game as the Seahawks won 43–8.

I've never been inside the space Needle. I've walked past it and taken photos of it on several occasions. In my next visit to Seattle, I'm going to experience the magic of the Space Needle. I can't wait.

