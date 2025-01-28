Space Heaters: What You Need to Know to Stay Safe in Washington

As winter continues, keeping our home warm is an issue. The Washington State Fire Marshal is reminding residents to be safe when using space heaters.

Space Heaters Are One of the Most Common Causes of House Fires During the Winter.

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), space heaters are the leading cause of home heating fires. In Washington, heating-related fires are the third leading cause of fire fatalities.

Nationwide, nearly 46-thousand fires were caused by heaters, resulting in 480 deaths and a billion dollars, or more in property damage.

A portable electric space heater can be a wonderful source of heat for your home, if you use it safely.

To reduce the risk of fires, the Washington State Fire Marshal's Office recommends:

ALWAYS plug space heaters into a WALL outlet. Do NOT use an extension cord or power strip. Do NOT plug any other electrical devices into the same outlet as the heater.

• Maintaining all heating equipment. The furnace, fireplaces, heating stoves, and generators. All should be inspected every year.

• Keep space heaters at leat 3 feet away from flammable materials. This includes papers, clothing, and rugs. Turn off heaters when leaving the room, or going to sleep. NEVER leave a space heater unattended. Never let pets or children play near a space heater.

• Only use a generator outdoors at least 20 feet away from windows and doors.

• Test carbon monoxide and smoke detectors to check that they are working. Change the batteries once a year and replace detectors that are more than 10-years-old.

• In case of a power outage: have a stash of batteries, flashlights, and a battery-powered radio on hand. Have blankets and warm clothing available.

• Have an emergency plan in place and practice it. Everyone should know two ways to exit every room.

