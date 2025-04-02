Washington Community Among the Best to Live in America

I love living in Washington state. Of all the places I've lived, the 18th largest state in the nation is the most beautiful to me. And today, a community in Washington is named one of the best places to live in America.

South Lake Union Is #6 on a List by Niche of the Best Places to Live in America.

Living in South Lake Union offers residents a dense urban feel and most residents rent their homes. In South Lake Union there are a lot of bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many young professionals live in South Lake Union and residents tend to be liberal. The public schools in South Lake Union are highly rated.

According to Wikipedia, the Majority of Washington's Residents Live in Seattle.

And, out of all the neighborhoods in Seattle to raise a family, South Lake Union is ranked #1. With a population of 11,417, South Lake Union is also THE BEST - #1 place to live in Washington state.

Lake Union Park opened in 2008 with a walkway along the waterfront, the 12-acre park was completed in 2010. There's a pedestrian bridge, a model boat pond, park benches, and more. It's where familes enjoy spending time. South Lake Union is also home to the oldest park in the city, Denny Park.

