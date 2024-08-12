WA Defeats ID, Advancing to Little League Baseball World Series
Washington's South Hill Little League team is Williamsport bound to the Little League Baseball World Series in Pennsylvania. What an exciting time for Washington fans of the sport!
The South Hill team beat West Valley Little League of Idaho 13-7 on Thursday night in San Bernardino, California. South Hill came from behind, scoring 8 runs in the final inning to claim the Northwest Region Championship. Jett Taylor hit a three-run home run.
This is the 4th straight year that a team from Washington will represent the Northwest in the World Series.
Ten teams from the United States will take on ten international teams to compete in the Little League Baseball World Series. The tournament takes place August 14th through the 25th.
The series is held each August in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The tournament includes 38 games over 11 days. The big game is set for Sunday, August 25th at 3 pm. Little League 2024 action is broadcast on ESPN. For those without cable, streaming platforms such as Fubo TV and Direct TV Stream will offer free trials.
Watching the Little League Baseball World Series is tradition in my home
I lived in PA from 1992 to 1998. Watching the Little League World Series was great! I NEVER even knew it existed till then. We traveled to Williamsport one year, to experience the excitement. It was magical! My husband and I watch the tournament every year. We try to catch all the games. This year, again, is extra special. Of course, we'll be rooting for South Hill! Will you?
