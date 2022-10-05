Soon Washington Gas Prices Will Skyrocket, After This Happened

Just when we thought gas prices would be getting back to normal, a large world decision has made it extremely likely prices will not just rise soon but shoot sky high in Washington State! GET READY!

Today, OPEC+ stated that they would be reducing the production of oil by 2 billion gallons a day. That decision will have grave consequences on the world economy according to experts. What does this mean for Washington State?

Experts agree that this decrease in production will immediately cause a large spike in gas prices all over the world. The Russians have lost about 1 million barrels of production per day according to reports, so this decision helps minimize the Russians losses in the market and hurt their enemies. Even with that, OPEC's decision today is not the only reason gas will shoot up in Washington again very soon. Washington State is not making it easy on its residents because of the new gas tax policy about to take effect in January.

Washington State already has one of the highest gas prices in the country according to reports. That gas tax is about to double at the start of 2023, making Washington State the highest gas tax in the USA. Washington gas tax is currently "49.4 cents per gallon" but will soon hit double that. Washington residents will pay "$1.14 per gallon" with both Federal and State taxes combined after the change coming in January 2022. Governor Inslee has declined so far to delay the tax.

What does all this mean for Washington State? It means we are either going to be driving much less or we are going to be broke! FUN!