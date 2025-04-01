Ohhhh we women have known this for years! Any woman who's been in a long term relationship with a man, knows without a doubt that women hear more information and also volume.

Of course, we may have contributed that to the fact that men tend to just 'tune out' what their wives are saying a good part of the time!

In their defense, women also use way too many words compared to men, and after men reach their quota of listening to words, they shut down, haha! Or that is how it seems sometimes. I'm just guessing here. LOL

But seriously, you may have heard about the recent study conducted, which concludes much more:

The study notes that women typically perform better in a range of auditory tests, including speech perception, suggesting that the advantage isn’t limited to the ear itself but may involve superior neural processing of auditory information in the brain. This comprehensive advantage raises interesting evolutionary questions about why women might have developed more sensitive hearing across human populations worldwide.

This is all very interesting. So next time you think your husband is ignoring you, or if you wonder if he cares at all about how you feel or think about things. Take into consideration that he may not have heard what you said. Or didn't hear it accurately.

This makes so much sense to me. I also found it very interesting that women are more effective at speech perception and have superior auditory neural processing.

The study is an interesting one. Click the link for the original article.

Let me know what you think in an app chat on the Key Mobile App

Get our free mobile app

5 Weirdly Named and Strangely Famous Small Towns in Washington Most towns and cities in Washington are named after Native American tribes. Others are named after families or local monuments. Here are five small Washington towns with strange or interesting names and the history behind them. These include the birthplace of United Airlines, murder, and mystery. Gallery Credit: Paul Drake