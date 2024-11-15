Snow Forces SR 20 Closure: No Estimated Time to Reopen

• Closure of State Route 20 North Cascades Highway Friday (11/15) at 5 pm

With heavy snow falling in the PNW, travel is becoming increasingly difficult. In some cases, roads are shut down.

State Route 20 North Cascades Highway will be shut down today (Friday) at 5 pm. WSDOT will close the highway between Ross Dam Trailhead (milepost 134) on the west side and Silver Star gate (milepost 171) on the east side.

There is no estimated time of reopening the highway.

Maintenance and avalance crews are secheduled to reassess conditions on Monday, November 18th. They could potentially clear and reopen that section. However, reopening is uncertain.

Road closure updates are posted on the Washington State Department of Transportation website real-time travel map and on the mountain passes page.

