Get set for a winter wonderland as snow is expected for the mountain passes of the Cascades and north-central Washington. And, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the eastern slopes of the Oregon Cascades above 4,000 feet for up to 8 inches or more.

• Snow and ice: Can cause tires to lose traction, making it harder to control your vehicle

• Black ice: Can often be mistaken for wet pavement, increasing your risk of losing control

• Reduced visibility: Snow and ice can buid up on your windshield, wipers, and hood

• Cold temperatures: Can make it harder for your vehicle to start

• Darker evenings: Roads are less visible as days get darker earlier

If that's not enough, a Freeze Warning is in effect for the lower Columbia Basin of Washington overnight from 1 am to 9 am Wednesday (10/30/2024).

While winter doesn't officially arrive until December 21st, mountain passes in Washington have already received snow. Are you prepared? If your travel takes you over mountain passes you need chains for your vehicle. WSDOT provides a list to prepare for your winter travel.

If you've never applied chains to your tires, practice. The video below can help.

As winter driving in Washington can be challenging, some people use studded tires. It helps to know the rules of studded tires in the state.

Winter Driving Supply Checklist of Essentials for Your Vehicle

Blanket

Flashlight

Batteries

Phone charger

Nonperishable food/snacks

Water

Gloves/boots

First aid kit

Ice scraper/snowbrush

Shovel

Jumper cables

Kitty litter or sand to help with traction

Matches

It's a good idea to have a box in your vehicle with all the supplies listed above. Here's to another year of winter travel in Washington and Oregon! Be safe.

