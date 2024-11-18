Multiple Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for several states including Washington and Oregon. Winter weather alerts are posted for Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming, as well. Can you believe more snow is expected for Washington Pass? From the National Weather Service in Spokane:

Read More: Target Will Close All Washington Stores on Same Day

National Weather Service - Spokane - Facebook National Weather Service - Spokane - Facebook loading...

Tuesday night through Wednesday...Expect winter driving conditions for the Wednesday morning commute in all of eastern Washington and north Idaho.

NWS- Pendleton NWS- Pendleton loading...

Motorists should expect hazardous driving conditions, especially over the Cascades.

NWS-Portland, OR NWS-Portland, OR loading...

It's definitely an active weather week. The National Weather Service in Portland, Oregon has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the western foothills of the northern and central Oregon Cascades. Before setting out, be sure to have your emergency winter supply kit in your vehicle. Also, have chains for your vehicle.

NWS-Spokane-Facebook NWS-Spokane-Facebook loading...

What can we expect in Tri-Cities?

Checking out the forecast for the next several days, the National Weather Service in Pendleton shows RAIN through Friday. The coolest will be Monday night at 33 degrees. Other than that, we stay above freezing. However, rain will continue through Sunday. Wind will also be an issue. High wind watches are in effect for the foothills of the Blue Mountains in Oregon, as well as the central and north central Oregon. Wind gusts could exceed 60 mph.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S. Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...