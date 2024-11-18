Snow Storm To Wallop Washington With High Winds: Hazardous Travel
Multiple Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for several states including Washington and Oregon. Winter weather alerts are posted for Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming, as well. Can you believe more snow is expected for Washington Pass? From the National Weather Service in Spokane:
Read More: Target Will Close All Washington Stores on Same Day
Tuesday night through Wednesday...Expect winter driving conditions for the Wednesday morning commute in all of eastern Washington and north Idaho.
Motorists should expect hazardous driving conditions, especially over the Cascades.
It's definitely an active weather week. The National Weather Service in Portland, Oregon has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the western foothills of the northern and central Oregon Cascades. Before setting out, be sure to have your emergency winter supply kit in your vehicle. Also, have chains for your vehicle.
What can we expect in Tri-Cities?
Checking out the forecast for the next several days, the National Weather Service in Pendleton shows RAIN through Friday. The coolest will be Monday night at 33 degrees. Other than that, we stay above freezing. However, rain will continue through Sunday. Wind will also be an issue. High wind watches are in effect for the foothills of the Blue Mountains in Oregon, as well as the central and north central Oregon. Wind gusts could exceed 60 mph.
LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades
Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF
KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...
LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state
Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi