A man experiencing a mental health crisis set his home on fire after reporting he may have shot someone inside the home.

On Monday, August 17, just before 7:30 am deputies responded to the residence in the 10100 block of Woods Lake Road in Monroe.

The 63-Year-old Male Reported He Shot Someone in the Home

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, the incident turned into a behavioral health crisis. The night before, a neighbor reported hearing shots coming from the same direction. Authorities learned the man was experiencing a mental health crisis and believed armed militia members were in the home.

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Deputies Reported They Heard 20-30 Rounds of gunshots

When deputies arrived on the scene, they heard numerous gunshots coming from the residence. While deputies arrived at the scene, the man set his own house on fire.

The Man Remained in the Home and Fired at Perceived Threats Not Actually Present

Snohomish County Sheriff's Office via Facebook Snohomish County Sheriff's Office via Facebook

The fire department was called to the burning residence, and a drone was used to locate the male. Deputies assisted the man out of the burning home through a window.

The Man Was Taken to Get Help

The male was transported by ambulance to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett for evaluation and involuntary behavioral health treatment.

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This incident is an example of how a behavioral health crisis can turn into a life-threatening situation. The actions of all the first responders saved this man's life.

You can watch the rescue video here.

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