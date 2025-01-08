15 Popular Snacks That Will Disappear From WA Stores This Year
I come from the school of thinking that when you discover something you like, you probably should purchase more than you need. This is the case with anything. There are certain brands I prefer, and some things we just shouldn't miss out on.
Years ago, while living in Florida, a co-woker's spouse worked for Frito-Lay, delivering snacks. Often, she would bring in snacks to share. I particularly enjoyed Rold-Gold Garlic-Parmesan pretzels. I swear, I can't find them anywhere today! However, I Googled today, and look what I found on Pepsicoproducts.com.
I've NEVER seen these in the grocery stores, here. But, Dot's Homestyle Pretzels has parmesan garlic seasoned twists. They're delicious, and they're available everywhere. So, I'm good. Although, prices are high, so when I found them at a great deal, I purchased SEVERAL bags.
That was months ago, and I still have a few bags left. I learned my lesson, though. It's not cool when a product you love is discontinued.
According to the foodie website, 'Sporked', some Frito-Lay items will likely go away from stores this year. You know my advice. "Stock up!"
I know the new craze is HOT. Hot Fritos, Hot Cheetos, Hot Funyans, and more.
Have you ever had Chester's Flamin' Hot Fries? I'm a fan!
They're my current go-to snack. And, they're reasonably priced. There's an added bonus. My husband isn't a fan. So, I don't have to share. And, they're not on the endangered snack list...yet.
