Her Name is Skinny, and She's 50 Years old. Skinny is the World's Oldest Harbor Seal.

Skinny was just a pup when she was found in 1975, stranded alone on a beach in Washington. She was dehydrated, starving, and orphaned.

Soon after her discovery, she began receiving care. Skinny was deemed non-releasable, and a temporary home was found for her at Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma.

Skinny Currently Resides at the Oregon Coast Aquarium in Newport.

She came to her permanent home at the Oregon Coast Aquarium just before its grand opening in 1992, and has been a fan favorite ever since.

Most harbor seals live only into their teens and early 20s, so Skinny really is a natural wonder. She's 50-years old!

Skinny is a Treasure. A Public Celebration is Planned for the first Tuesday in June.

To honor Skinny’s half-century mark, we're hosting a public celebration on June 3rd featuring seal-themed activities, raffles, presentations and special enrichment sessions. We've also launched a special birthday sponsorship opportunity, with funds directly supporting Skinny’s ongoing care. Those who contribute $50 or more by June 1 will have their name featured in a commemorative video to be released following the celebration.

Here's How Skinny Celebrated Her 48th Birthday. Way to Go, Skinny!

Harbor seals are the most common marine animals in the Puget Sound. Skinny most certainly, is a National Treasure! If you'd like to help out with her care, go here.

