Rabbits with horns have recently been seen in Washington State. And, wildlife officials say these animals are infected with Shope papillomavirus (SPV).

Trending News-Facebook Trending News-Facebook loading...

This is a common rabbit-only virus that causes growths that resemble warts, but look like horns when they grow longer. The growths aren't harmful unless they grow on the rabbit's eyes or mouths and interfere with seeing or eating.

The Shope Papillomavirus Is Spread Among Rabbits by Biting Insects.

Facebook Facebook loading...

Wildlife officials say the growths often disappear naturally and most wild rabbits manage well.

Read More: Washington State Faces a Stormy, Snowy Winter

The virus is NOT harmful to humans, pets, or other wildlife. However, rabbit owners are advised to keep their pet rabbits inside.

Canva Canva loading...

Sightings of the infected rabbits increase in the summer when fleas and ticks are more active, The disease is only transmitted between rabbits.

Viral nicknames such as "Frankenstein bunnies," "demon rabbits," and "zombie rabbits" have been given to the infected animals. Wildlife experts emphasize that the condition is NOT new, and there is NO health risk to the public.

Rated Red-Facebook Rated Red-Facebook loading...

Get our free mobile app

To report a sighting of a sick, injured, or dead animal to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, go here.

LOOK: 11 tick-borne illnesses and what to watch out for during your outdoor adventures Stacker compiled a list of 11 common tick-borne diseases in the U.S. and what symptoms to watch out for, using a variety of medical and government sources. Gallery Credit: Martha Sandoval