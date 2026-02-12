Richland Police have arrested the remaining suspect in a shooting and robbery on Jason Loop.

On January 10th, Officers Were Dispatched to a Neighborhood Shooting

At about 11:30 am, Richland Police responded to the 2600 block of Jason Loop for a report of shots fired.

Though no-one was injured, witnesses did report hearing screaming and seeing a man being held to the ground. A vehicle sped off, and a man and woman were seen running from the area to a nearby residence.

READ MORE: Popular Major Retailer Closing All Stores in Washington

After Investigation, Richland Police Locate and Take a Suspect Into Custody

On February 9th, Richland Police Department Street Crimes Unit Detectives received information about the remaining suspect's location.

Richland WA Police Department via Facebook Richland WA Police Department via Facebook loading...

The ongoing investigation involving first-degree robbery, and first degree assault in the incident determined Juan Reyes was a suspect in the incident. According to the Police Department:

#RPD Officers developed a coordinated plan and safely contacted several individuals at a residence in Richland. After additional resources responded to assist, officers established phone contact with Reyes. He confirmed he was inside the residence and agreed to surrender. Reyes exited the home shortly thereafter and was taken into custody without incident.

Teamwork Gets the Job Accomplished

The collaborative efforts of Richland Patrol Officers, RPD's unmanned aerial system, Tri-Cities Regional SWAT, the Kennewick Police Department, and the Benton County Sheriff's Office assisted in getting another criminal off the street.

Get our free mobile app