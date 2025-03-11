Sexual Assault Suspect Linked to Multiple Victims in Tri-Cities
A Suspect in Custody for Sexual Assault Have Multiple Victims.
22-year old Maxwell Grady was identified as the suspect involved in a sexual assault that took place in Pasco. Grady is accused of following a woman throughout Walmart while engaging in lewd behavior. Grady fled the store. And Police posted his photo on Facebook asking the public for help to identify him. Tips came in, and Grady was ultimately taken into custody.
Now, Kennewick Police are in the Process of Looking for More Victims and Witnesses.
Based on their investigation, Kennewick Police believe Grady is the suspect in several incidents that took place at area businesses in Kennewick. The suspect would enter a business, and brush up against or grope women inside the store, and engage in lewd conduct after.
On the Kennewick Police Facebook page, many people have responded that multiple incidents occurred in Walla Walla.
Police Are Asking Victims and Witnesses to Come Forward.
Kennewick Police are asking anyone who may be a victim or witnessed a similar incident to contact Detective Cory McGee at 509-585-4208, or through email at Cory.Mcgee@ci.kennewick.wa.us. You can also remain anonymous at kpdtips.com.
Note: If your incident occurred in Pasco, please contact Detective Vargas at vargasd@pasco-wa.gov.
