Severe Winds to Cause Chaos In Washington And Oregon

Get set for gusty winds to arrive in the PNW by Tuesday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service in Pendleton, A strong cold front is expected to sweep across Oregon, bringing high winds to Oregon and Washington. Winds anywhere from 20-30 mph are expected and higher gusts are possible.

A Wind Advisory is in Effect From 11 am though 9 pm on Tuesday.

National Weather Service-Pendleton-Facebook National Weather Service-Pendleton-Facebook loading...

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Hanford area. West winds of 30 mph are forecast, with gusts of 45-55 mph are likely for the lower Columbia Basin of Washington.

Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Blowing dust may also be observed, which may significantly lower the visibility in some areas.

Get our free mobile app

Stay Safe While Driving in High Winds, Observe the following:

Canva Canva loading...

• Slow down and keep both hands on the wheel.

• Watch for objects blowing across the roadway and into your path.

• Keep a safe distance from cars in adjacent lanes as strong gusts could push a car outside its lane of travel.

• Take extra care in a high-profile vehicle such as a truck, van, SUV, or when towing a trailer, as these are more prone to be pushed or even flipped by high wind gusts.

• If winds are severe enough to prevent safe driving, get onto the shoulder of the road and stop, making sure you are away from trees or other tall objects that could fall onto your vehicle. Stay in the car and turn on the hazard lights until the wind subsides.

25 costliest hurricanes of all time Although the full extent of damage caused by Hurricane Ian in the Southwest is still being realized, Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Stacker took a look at NOAA data to extrapolate the costliest U.S. hurricanes of all time.

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...