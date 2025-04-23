Driving a Semi is a dangerous job. Today, for the third time, I've witnessed it firsthand.

I was heading into Kennewick from Benton City Eastbound on Hwy 240 when I saw the Westbound lane at the Big exit curve to Kennewick, had a big Semi-Truck down on its side.

That curve is particularly sharp! Although there are warning signs, even in a car that corner can be very dangerous.

Several trucks have tipped over on the same curve

It's difficult to be going at 'freeway speed' and slow enough to take the exit, and immediately encounter a very sharp curve. Even with the warning signs, I don't think unfamiliar drivers can predict the curves' severity.

When a truck has a load that becomes unevenly weighted around a corner, a tip-over is inevitable.

That is exactly what appeared to have happened.

On another day, I saw another Semi-truck come around the corner too fast and watched in horror as it tipped and then slid on its side for quite a distance, finally coming to a stop.

Something went sick in my stomach thinking that driver must have really been pummelled. I wondered all day if He/She were okay.

I pulled over, but I was in the opposite lane on the other side of the highway. Luckily, the cars behind immediately stopped, and I knew someone had called for help.

Then on another day, at the same curve, I saw a truck on its side again, right at that same curve.

It has me wondering how often this happens on this particular curve. I've seen it about 4 times over the past few years. I think that part of the highway needs to be re-analyzed and perhaps reconstructed to be less dangerous.

