A man was booked into the Yakima County Jail for attempted murder after police say he stabbed a woman in Selah.

On Tuesday, Allen B. Thomas Was Booked for Attempted Murder in the Second Degree

According to the Selah Police Department, On October 31, at about 6:40 pm, officers were dispatched to the Selah Mini Mart for a report of a weapons offense. According to our news partners at nbcnowrightnow.com, a woman working at the store was stabbed 15 to 18 times by the suspect. A bystander stepped in to help the woman as the suspect fled on foot.

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As Police Arrived, They Secured the Scene and Began Investigating

With help from the Yakima Police Department and the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, a K9 track led officers to East Second Avenue where they found Thomas stabbing himself. The suspect was taken ino custody and taken to the hospital for self-inflicted injuries.

The Woman Is Recovering From Her Injuries

The victim was transported to a local hospital. She has since been transferred to Harborview Medical Center where she continues to receive treatment for her injuries. She is listed in critical but stable condition.

On Tuesday, Allen B.Thomas was booked for Attempted Murder in the Second Degree and Assault in the First Degree.

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