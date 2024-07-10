Alert: Tournament to Close Popular Richland Road This Weekend

City of Richland City of Richland loading...

The City of Richland is alerting motorists of upcoming road closures this weekend.

The 7th Annual See3Slam 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament is taking place on Saturday and Sunday. This event will have a section of George Washington Way closed to motorists.

Beginning Friday, July 12th at 6 pm through Sunday, July 14th at 7 pm, George Washington Way between Newton and Knight Streets will be closed to traffic, with business-only access from Swift Boulevard to Newton Street. Please travel with caution near the tournament area.

Road detours and signage will be posted in place. See3Slam 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament participants are encouraged to park at the Federal Building parking lot or at the corner of Lee Boulevard and Jadwin Avenue.

The See3Slam Basketball Tournament is for all ages that is organized by the Tri-Cities Sunrise Rotary to support local charities and to provide the gift of sight to others.

Go here to view the schedules.

If you have extra time and would like to volunteer, they'd love to hear from you. Go HERE.

This is fun for the whole family, with delicious food vendors, entertainment, exhibition games, and incredible center court contests.

This exciting event includes a 3-on-3 basketball tournament for ALL AGES, food, entertainment, exhibition games and incredible center court contests for the entire family including the TriCu $2 Kids Hoopla and the $1000 Kustom Restoration Kool Cash Shoot Out!

