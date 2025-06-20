Canva Canva loading...

Washingtonians are being warned to avoid traveling "under any circumstances" to various countries. Due to volatile and unpredictable security in the region, the U.S. Department of State has issued a stern warning to all Americans.

We advise that you write a will prior to traveling and leave DNA samples in case of worst-case scenarios.

Do Not Travel to Israel - Level 4

The State Department raised its DO NOT TRAVEL advisory for Israel to Level 4, which is the highest warning. U.S. citizens are advised not to travel to Israel due to armed conflict, terrorism, and civil unrest. The warning also includes the West Bank and Gaza. The warning was updated on June 14th. The U.S. Embassy may further restrict or prohibit U.S. government employees and their family members from traveling to certain areas.

Do Not Travel to Iran for Any Reason - Level 4

Do not travel to Iran for any reason. U.S. citizens in Iran face serious dangers. They have been kidnapped and wrongfully arrested. Some have been held for years on false charges, subjected to psychological torture, and even sentenced to death. The U.S. government does not have diplomatic or consular relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Swiss government, acting through its Embassy in Tehran, serves as the protecting power for United States interests in Iran.

Travel Advisories From the U.S. Department of State Are For Your Safety.

Level 4 is the highest due to greater likelihood of life-threatening risks. The U.S. government may have only limited ability to provide assistance to you in an emergency.

The Department of State advises that U.S. citizens not travel to the country or to leave as soon as it is safe to do so. We advise that you write a will prior to traveling and leave DNA samples in case of worst-case scenarios.

