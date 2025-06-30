Customers who shop at Fred Meyer in Washington now have access to FREE locking bags to safely store their opioid medications. The Washington State Heath Care Authority (HCA) has teamed with Fred Meyer to provide the bags in an effort to prevent opioid abuse and overdose deaths.

HCA's Lock Up Your Meds safe storage program supplies Washington pharmacies with FREE medication locking devices to patients with opioid prescriptions. Fred Meyer is the first major pharmacy chain to patricipate in the program.

In Washington, an Alarming 82% of Overdose Deaths Involve Opioids.

"As part of our commitment to helping people live healthier lives, we’re proud to participate in this program and provide free locking bags to patients with opioid prescriptions—empowering safer communities through compassionate care and responsible pharmacy practice," said Kayla Hensley, division health leader at Fred Meyer.

Providing customers with these locking bags can help prevent accidental and intentional misuse, and potential overdose. According to a study, only 44% of Washingtonians lock up their prescription medication. According to a press release:

Providing people with a way to lock up their medications is just the first step toward changing this behavior. When a customer is given a locking bag through the Lock Up Your Meds program, the pharmacist asks them to make a pledge to lock up their opioid prescriptions. This aspect of the program is based on the research-backed idea that when someone makes a personal commitment—or a pledge—to take a specific action, they are significantly more likely to follow through.

Since May, Fred Meyer Has Distributed 713 Bags, and Secured 485 Pledges.

“Pharmacies play a crucial role in keeping our communities safe and informed,” said Charissa Fotinos, M.D., Washington State Medicaid and Behavioral Health Medical Director at HCA. “We are grateful for this new relationship with Fred Meyer and for their commitment to educating residents about preventing opioid misuse and for promoting responsible medication use at their stores across Washington.”

