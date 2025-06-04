One Loose Load Can Kill: WA’s Urgent Safety Reminder

Canva Canva loading...

The state of Washington has launched the Secure Your Load Campaign to Save Lives.

Last year, items falling from unsecured vehicles caused more than 330 crashes resulting in more than 30 serious injuries in the state of Washington. These crashes were ALL easily preventable with the use of equipment like cargo nets and ratchet straps.

ecology.wa.gov ecology.wa.gov loading...

This is why the Washington Department of Ecology has launched the Secure Your Load for Safer Roads Campaign.

READ MORE: Money Muggers: Beware of the Latest Scam in Washington State

National Secure Your Load Day is Friday, June 6th.

National Secure Your Load Day on June 6th commemorates people whose lives were impacted or taken by unsecured loads and encourages drivers to properly secure their loads every time they drive. The Secure Your Load for Safer Roads program is part of the We Keep Washington Litter Free campaign aimed at improving road safety and reducing dangerous litter on our roadways.

ecology.wa.gov ecology.wa.gov loading...

If You See An Unsecured Load, Call 911 to Report It.

Canva Canva loading...

I'll always remember an incident, where I was driving behind a truck completely overloaded with items (This truck reminded me of the TV series Sanford & Son). A loose board fell from the truck, landing right between my husband and me, completely shattering the front windshield. Holy buckets! I was lucky that board just missed hitting us! Unbelievable. I followed that Sanford & Son junk truck for quite some time, all the way, more items were falling on the road. I decided my life wasn't worth it. I did call 911 to report it. I had the license number.

Get our free mobile app

Unsecured Loads = Big Fines in Washington State.

Littering and driving with an unsecured vehicle load are against the law in Washington, with fines up to $5,000. Some local jurisdictions have stricter laws and may charge an unsecured load fee at their facilities.

BOO: These are the scariest haunted roads in America Brace yourself for the next turn. Way.com breaks down the most haunted roadways in America. Gallery Credit: Stacker