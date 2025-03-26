Am I the only one who didn't know Seattle was home to nearly 300 cruise ship visits expected in 2025? It's true! According to Axios

Up to 18,000 passengers and three ships are expected on peak days between May and October, starting with May 4, May 31, and June 7.

11 cruise lines will be sailing from Seattle this year, including Norwegian, Princess, Royal Caribbean, and Holland America.

Pier 66 Bell Street Terminal is expecting 90, while Pier 91 Smith Cove Terminal expects 208.

The cruise industry in Seattle has grown steadily since 2023, generating $168.6 billion in economic impact, supporting 1.6 million jobs, and carrying 31.7 million passengers, according to a 2024 study by the Cruise Lines International Association.

Most of the cruise visits are en route to Alaska, but new itineraries have been added for 2025, including routes to Hawaii, Asia, and New Zealand.

The economic impact has been substantial for Washington State. But what about the environmental impact?

Port of Seattle spokesperson Chris Guizlo tells Axios this will be the first year all three of Seattle's cruise berths will have shore power, allowing ships to plug in and cut emissions.

By plugging into the local electrical grid while docked, cruise ships can power their lights, refrigeration, and other onboard systems without running their engines, reducing diesel emissions by 80% and carbon dioxide emissions by 66% on average, Guizlo said.

However, there is some rising concern about whether shifting U.S. trade policies — including a global backlash from President Trump's tariffs targeting Canada, Mexico, and China and steel and aluminum imports — will affect the flow of international cruise visitors to Seattle.

